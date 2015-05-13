NEW DELHI May 13 India's wheat output in 2015 could fall 4 percent from a year earlier, the junior farm minister said on Wednesday, after rains and hailstorms flattened crops in February and March.

Wheat output in India, the world's second-biggest producer, touched 96 million tonnes in 2014.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan also said the government has put in place a contingency plan to deal with expectations of below-average June-September monsoon rains this year.

India is expected to see below-average rains in 2015 as the emergence of an El Nino weather pattern will likely cause dry spells across South Asia. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)