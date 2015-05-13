BRIEF-Balasore Alloys says co "not involved with the scam as alleged"
* Says enforcement directorate visited premises of co in Kolkata
NEW DELHI May 13 India's wheat output in 2015 could fall 4 percent from a year earlier, the junior farm minister said on Wednesday, after rains and hailstorms flattened crops in February and March.
Wheat output in India, the world's second-biggest producer, touched 96 million tonnes in 2014.
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan also said the government has put in place a contingency plan to deal with expectations of below-average June-September monsoon rains this year.
India is expected to see below-average rains in 2015 as the emergence of an El Nino weather pattern will likely cause dry spells across South Asia. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 5 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,817.8 73,850.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades