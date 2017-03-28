NEW DELHI, March 28 India has imposed 10 percent import duty on wheat, CNBC-TV18 news channel reported on Tuesday without citing sources, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly four month following big purchases from overseas in recent months.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, lowered the import tax on the grain to 10 percent from 25 percent last September and scrapped the duty on Dec. 8. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)