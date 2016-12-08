NEW DELHI Dec 8 India has scrapped the 10 percent import duty on wheat to facilitate buying by private traders, a government source said on Thursday, amid fears of a shortage of the staple after droughts in 2014 and 2015 depleted stocks.

Private importers have purchased about 500,000 tonnes of wheat, largely from Australia, in the past month.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, lowered its import tax on the grain to 10 percent from 25 percent in September. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)