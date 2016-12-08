NEW DELHI Dec 8 India has scrapped the 10
percent import duty on wheat to facilitate buying by private
traders, a government source said on Thursday, amid fears of a
shortage of the staple after droughts in 2014 and 2015 depleted
stocks.
Private importers have purchased about 500,000 tonnes of
wheat, largely from Australia, in the past month.
India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, lowered
its import tax on the grain to 10 percent from 25 percent in
September.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Krishna N. Das;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)