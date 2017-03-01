NEW DELHI, March 1 India is likely soon to impose an import tax of 25 percent on wheat, two government sources said on Wednesday, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly three months following big purchases from overseas in recent months.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, lowered the import tax on the grain to 10 percent from 25 percent in September 2016 and scrapped the duty on Dec. 8 last year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krishna N. Das)