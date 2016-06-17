BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 17 India has extended a 25 percent tax on wheat imports, the food minister said on Friday, to help curb cheap shipments into the country in a surplus year.
India in March extended the 25 percent import tax on wheat by three months to June 30.
The government has notified the extension of the import tax on wheat, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet, without specifying any timeline. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14LU2 EXIM 62D 24-May-17 99.9832 6.1330 1 50 99.9832