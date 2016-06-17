NEW DELHI, June 17 India has extended a 25 percent tax on wheat imports, the food minister said on Friday, to help curb cheap shipments into the country in a surplus year.

India in March extended the 25 percent import tax on wheat by three months to June 30.

The government has notified the extension of the import tax on wheat, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet, without specifying any timeline. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)