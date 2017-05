A farmer standing on a plastic drum winnows wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India will sell an additional 1 million tonnes of wheat to local flour millers and biscuit makers in this fiscal year, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

Of the 3.4 million tonnes of wheat the government has offered to private millers and biscuit makers for this fiscal year ending next March, 2.9 million tonnes have been lifted.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)