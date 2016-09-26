HAMBURG Indian importers in past days purchased around 25,000 tonnes of Australian-origin wheat as India increases its wheat imports after a reduction in the country's import duties, European traders said on Monday.

It was for December shipment and was purchased at around $210 a tonne c&f, they said.

India's wheat imports in the year to June 2017 have risen above 1 million tonnes with mills especially stepping up purchases from Ukraine after a poor harvest in India.

Further increases in Indian imports are expected after the government lowered the wheat import tax to 10 percent from 25 percent on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)