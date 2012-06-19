NEW DELHI, June 19 India decided to offer 3 million tonnes of wheat to private buyers and an extra 6 million tonnes of grains to states for supply to the poor at cheaper rates, the Food Minister said on Tuesday.

A ministers' panel decided to offer wheat to businesses, and rice and wheat to state governments for distribution, K.V. Thomas told reporters, as the government tries to trim bulging grain stocks. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Anurag Kotoky)