NEW DELHI, June 19 India will offer 3 million tonnes of wheat to local commercial biscuit makers and flour mills at $210 per tonne, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to trim huge stockpiles vulnerable to rot and decay.

The government would also supply 6 million tonnes of extra rice and wheat to states to offer the poor at cheap rates, Thomas told reporters after a ministers' meeting.

The extra allotment to states for subsidised sale to the poor will be in addition to 55 million tonnes of grain already earmarked under the food welfare programme for the fiscal year from April 1, 2012.

Flour millers said the price offered by the government is about $20 a tonne lower than their expectation. In 2012, the government paid about $230 a tonne for wheat from local farmers and mill owners had not expected the government to offer a rate lower than that.

Wheat can currently be bought on the global market for about $250 per tonne. A ministers' meeting is soon expected to decide on wheat exports from government warehouses and whether to give any incentives for overseas sales due to unattractive global prices.

"It is a sound strategy, as the price is attractive but the government has to ensure that there is no procedural delay which dissuaded flour millers from lifting stocks in previous years," said Adi Narayan Gupta, president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

In 2011/12, the government managed to sell only about 1 million tonnes of wheat to bulk buyers after offering more.

India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, has been facing storage problems due to record harvests in recent years.

On June 1, India's state-run warehouses had a record 82.3 million tonnes of grain stocks against 63.0 million tonnes of storage space, forcing authorities to store grains under tarpaulin.

Officials believe 6 million tonnes of grains could rot due to lack of storage space, but analysts say the losses could be higher as more than 19 million tonnes lie in the open. ($1 = 55.99 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Keiron Henderson)