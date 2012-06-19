* Govt offers 6 mln T extra rice, wheat to states
* India likely to consider wheat exports from govt stocks
NEW DELHI, June 19 India will offer 3 million
tonnes of wheat to local commercial biscuit makers and flour
mills at $210 per tonne, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Tuesday, as part of efforts to trim huge stockpiles vulnerable
to rot and decay.
The government would also supply 6 million tonnes of extra
rice and wheat to states to offer the poor at cheap rates,
Thomas told reporters after a ministers' meeting.
The extra allotment to states for subsidised sale to the
poor will be in addition to 55 million tonnes of grain already
earmarked under the food welfare programme for the fiscal year
from April 1, 2012.
Flour millers said the price offered by the government is
about $20 a tonne lower than their expectation. In 2012, the
government paid about $230 a tonne for wheat from local farmers
and mill owners had not expected the government to offer a rate
lower than that.
Wheat can currently be bought on the global market for about
$250 per tonne. A ministers' meeting is soon expected to decide
on wheat exports from government warehouses and whether to give
any incentives for overseas sales due to unattractive global
prices.
"It is a sound strategy, as the price is attractive but the
government has to ensure that there is no procedural delay which
dissuaded flour millers from lifting stocks in previous years,"
said Adi Narayan Gupta, president of the Roller Flour Millers
Federation of India.
In 2011/12, the government managed to sell only about 1
million tonnes of wheat to bulk buyers after offering more.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer,
has been facing storage problems due to record harvests in
recent years.
On June 1, India's state-run warehouses had a record 82.3
million tonnes of grain stocks against 63.0 million tonnes of
storage space, forcing authorities to store grains under
tarpaulin.
Officials believe 6 million tonnes of grains could rot due
to lack of storage space, but analysts say the losses could be
higher as more than 19 million tonnes lie in the open.
($1 = 55.99 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Keiron Henderson)