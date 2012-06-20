NEW DELHI, June 20 India could export up to three million tonnes of wheat to Iran if the Islamic republic requests for supplies of the grain, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

An Iranian delegation came last week to India to explore the possibility of buying wheat from the South Asian country which has huge stocks and wants to cut its trade imbalance with the oil exporter. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)