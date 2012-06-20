* Iranian delegation inspects warehouses, labs
* India confident of wheat quality
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, June 20 India could export up to 3
million tonnes of wheat to Iran if supplies are requested, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday, as India seeks to reduce
huge wheat stocks and help settle payment for a large oil import
bill.
An Iranian delegation last week explored the possibility of
buying wheat from India, which has huge stocks and wants to fix
a trade imbalance with the oil exporter.
"They have taken the sample from here. If they agree on
quality and ask for wheat, we can sell 2 to 3 million tonnes to
Iran," Thomas said on phone from the southern city of Chennai.
As Iran's second-biggest crude client, India hopes to
reassure Tehran on quality and secure wheat sales to help settle
part of its $10 billion a year-plus oil import bill through a
barter-style mechanism using rupees.
Shipments of food to Iran are not targeted under sanctions
aimed at curbing its disputed nuclear programme. Arranging
payments is difficult because of financial sanctions, even
though India has won a waiver from Washington on the strictures.
Iran has not bought Indian wheat since the mid-1990s because
of concerns about Karnal bunt, a fungal disease.
During the week-long visit, the Iranian delegation saw
warehouses and laboratories in three leading wheat-producing
states of India. But no deals took place at this stage.
"One expert team had gone to Iran, and their team has come
to India. But there is an issue of Karnal bunt which is
practically negligible," Thomas said.
Last week, the rupee trade mechanism started after New Delhi
removed a hefty tax and took other steps to ease payments in its
local currency, which is not globally traded.
India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, has been
struggling to manage huge stocks due to record harvests in
recent years.
As part of the strategy to trim stocks, a ministerial panel
on Tuesday allowed the sale of 3 million tonnes of wheat to
local commercial biscuit makers and flour millers.
On June 1, India's wheat stocks at government warehouses
surged to a record 50.2 million tonnes, well above the official
target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30.
