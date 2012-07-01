* Grain worth $1.5 bln, perhaps far more, could rot
* Lack of storage capacity leads to open grain dumps
* Trouble starts with support price for grain farmers
* Inefficient and corruption-prone distribution system
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, July 2 Every day some 3,000 Indian
children die from illnesses related to malnutrition, and yet
countless heaps of rodent-infested wheat and rice are rotting in
fields across the north of their own country.
It is an extraordinary paradox created by a rigid regime of
subsidies for grain farmers, a woeful lack of storage facilities
and an inefficient, corruption-plagued public distribution
system that fails millions of impoverished people.
And it is an embarrassment for the government led by the
Congress party, which returned to power in 2009 thanks in large
part to pledges of welfare for the poor, who make up about 40
percent of the 1.2 billion population.
Quite why the authorities could not simply offload the
mountains of grain for free to fill empty stomachs is puzzling,
but the explanation lies in the complex regulations that govern
procurement and distribution.
"This is a case of criminal neglect by the government," said
D. Raja, national secretary of the Communist Party of India, an
opposition group. "The ruling party has been the worst manager
of the demand-supply of food grains."
Officials say that, in all, about 6 million tonnes of grain
worth at least $1.5 billion could perish. Analysts say the
losses could be far higher because more than 19 million tonnes
are now lying in the open, exposed to searing summer heat and
monsoon rains.
Saddomajra, a village in the bread-basket state of Punjab,
is one of the dumping grounds for the record stockpile of wheat
that has accumulated after half a decade of bumper harvests in
the world's second-largest producer of the grain.
Here there are thousands of sacks of decomposing wheat,
occupying an area the size of a football field and towering in
some places to the height of a house. Tarpaulins cover most of
the mounds, but many of the bags are torn, spilling blackened
grain blighted by fungus and insects.
"The wheat has been lying there for the past five years. It
smells very bad," said Hakkam Singh, who works as a watchman at
the open field. "Nobody steals it, but people use it to feed
fish and poultry farms."
At another dump, on the outskirts of Punjab's Amritsar city,
locals told Reuters that officials sometimes dip into the sacks
of rotting grain to mix it with fresh wheat for distribution to
the poor who hold ration cards.
WHEAT STOCKS AT ALL-TIME HIGH
In India the government buys rice and wheat from farmers at
a guaranteed price, a support system akin to the subsidies that
led to Europe's notorious butter mountains and milk lakes.
The government has raised the price it pays to buy wheat by
more than 70 percent since 2007, which only encourages more
production. As a result, stocks are now at an all-time high of
about 50 million tonnes, 12 times more than the official target.
"It's related to pure economic security for the farmers,"
said Purnima Menon, a research fellow at the International Food
Policy Research Institute in New Delhi. "They make a safe choice
of crops."
Rajiv Tandon, a senior adviser for health and nutrition at
aid organisation Save the Children in India, said that to
diversify the country's food basket farmers should be offered
incentives to grow vegetables and other cash crops.
However, he said root-and-branch modernisation is needed.
The farm sector was transformed by the introduction of
high-yielding seeds, fertilisers and irrigation during the Green
Revolution nearly half a century ago, ending a dependence on
imports, but it has seen only incremental reform ever since.
Storage is one of the biggest problems of all.
"For the last 25 years the storage capacity has not been
upgraded at all," Tandon said. "Part of the grain is officially
stored outside store houses, where the chance of rotting is
high. There are often not enough sacks and tarpaulins, and
sometimes it is dumped by a graveyard or cremation centre."
Grain stocks officially deemed as stored in government
warehouses now stand at a record 82.4 m illion tonnes. However,
that is about 20 million tonnes more than actual capacity, which
means grain lying in the open is being passed off as "stored".
WHO WILL BUY?
State-run Food Corp. of India (FCI), the main grain
procurement agency, buys about one-third of total wheat output
to run welfare programmes and keep stocks for emergency needs.
What to do with the rest is a conundrum for the government,
which is reluctant to sell wheat for less than the inflated
support price it paid to farmers because it would put further
strain on an already hefty fiscal deficit.
Recently it offered 6 million tonnes of rice and wheat to
state administrations for the poor at cheaper rates, in addition
to 55 million already earmarked for financial year 2012/13. But
there were not many takers because state governments are
grappling with budget overruns themselves.
Exporting wheat is not an attractive alternative.
After buying wheat from farmers and adding freight, storage
and transport costs, the free on board (FOB) price is around
$346 a tonne. However, Indian wheat would only be competitive in
the export market at around $260, which implies a loss -
effectively a further subsidy, and this time to consumers in
other countries - of $85-90 per tonne for the government.
The brimming granaries forced India to lift a four-year-old
ban on private exports last September, but lower global prices
have scuppered those plans.
Traders say that even if India went all-out to export wheat
it could at best sell 6-7 million tonnes a year because of
transport bottlenecks and doubts about the quality of the grain.
New Delhi is considering the export of up to 3 million
tonnes of wheat to sanctions-hit Iran, but traders say Tehran
will not be falling over itself to buy because of concern that
Indian grain may be tainted by fungal disease.
Last month the government decided to offer 3 million tonnes
of wheat to local biscuit makers and flour millers at $205 a
tonne against the $225 it paid to farmers in 2012.
"Subsidising our bread and biscuit makers is easier than
subsidising consumers of other countries," said a senior
government official, who did not wish to be identified due to
political criticism of a solution to the surplus that benefits
private companies rather than the poor.
In China, a large portion of wheat stocks are channelled
into the country's rapidly expanding animal feed sector,
replacing more expensive corn. However, India has an exportable
surplus of corn and its meat consumption is far lower, so there
is little demand for wheat as a replacement for other grains.
"NATIONAL SHAME"
A government-supported survey published earlier this year
found that 42 percent of India's children under 5 are
underweight, almost double that of sub-Saharan Africa. The
finding led Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to admit that
malnutrition was "a national shame".
The cause of this widespread malnutrition cannot be tied
mechanically to a lack of staples like rice and wheat.
Indeed, many families living on less than $2 a day are
fuelled and filled by subsidised carbohydrate-rich food like
wheat chapatis. These lack the much-needed protein and other
nutrients that come in more expensive food. Poor hygiene and
contaminated water are also to blame because they cause
illnesses like diarrhoea, which prevents nutrient absorption.
Still, there are real grain shortages in the poorest states.
Here the problem is an inefficient and corruption-prone
distribution system. Eighteen months ago investigators said
millions of dollars worth of grain meant for poor families had
been siphoned off and sold locally and abroad in a scam
involving hundreds of government officials.
In 2010 the Supreme Court urged the government to
distribute grain free to the hungry rather than let it go to
waste in warehouses and open fields, but that hasn't happened.
This is because state governments are reluctant to buy extra
grain for distribution under the food welfare programme and,
even if they were, only people with under-the-poverty-line
ration cards would be entitled to buy it in subsidised shops.
"The problem of rotting grains and the poor going hungry
lies in the system itself," said Biraj Patnaik, principal
adviser on food issues to the court.
The government is now planning a food security scheme that
will guarantee cheap grain to 63.5 percent of the population.
However, critics see this as political gimmickry. They doubt
that the new scheme will be less corrupt, more efficient or
better targeted than current programmes, and they suspect that
the government will not be able to afford a plan that may cost
as much as $12 billion in additional subsidies a year.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Additional reporting by Ajay Verma
in SADDOMAJRA, India, by John Chalmers, Satarupa Bhattacharjya
and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI and by Naveen Thukral in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)