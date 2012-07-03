* India fixes base price at $228/tonne for wheat exports

* Government panel to monitor overseas sales

* Details of wheat exports plan are being worked out (Adds details and background)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, July 3 India has allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat exports from government warehouses, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday, as part of a strategy to trim bulging stocks to avoid the grains getting rotten.

"The cabinet has approved export of 2 million tonnes of wheat from the government stocks at a base price of $228 a tonne," Thomas told reporters.

India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, has been struggling to manage huge stocks due to record harvests in recent years.

On June 1, wheat stocks at government warehouses surged to a record 50.2 million tonnes, well above the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FEATURE-As crops rot, millions go hungry in India ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Thomas said a committee of senior officials, headed by the trade secretary, would monitor overseas sale of the grain.

Government sources said a detailed plan on exports of wheat was being worked out.

In May, government run State Trading Corp. had received bids from six companies including global traders in a wheat export tender, meant to test the waters for potential overseas sales to countries including sanctions-hit Iran. (Editing by James Jukwey)