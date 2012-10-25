NEW DELHI Oct 25 India's state-run MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at $310.80 per tonne from Dubai-based Agri Commodities and Finance in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

MMTC floated the tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export from the west coast on Oct. 4, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.

The tender closes on Thursday and is for shipments in November. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)