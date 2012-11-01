(Corrects dateline and name in signoff line)
NEW DELHI Nov 1 Burdened by a high food subsidy
bill and bulging stocks, India, the world's biggest wheat
producer behind China, has decided not to increase the price it
will pay to local farmers for buying wheat in 2013, a government
source said on Thursday.
The price the government will pay to farmers for buying the
new season grain planted from October has been kept at 1,285
rupees per 100 kg (equivalent to about $239 per tonne) paid in
2012.
"The commission for agriculture costs and prices (CACP) has
estimated the current cost of production of wheat at 1,600
rupees per 100 kg and the cabinet didn't decide to raise the
price due to the burden of higher food subsidy and fiscal
deficit. Out stocks are also huge and that is the reason the
price has been kept unchanged," the source told reporters.
The commission advises the government on the purchase price
of a number of crops.
On Oct. 1, wheat stocks at state-run Food Corporation of
India, the main grain procurement agency, were at 43.15 million
tonnes, nearly four times the target.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, writing by Deepak Sharma;
Editing by Jijo Jacob)