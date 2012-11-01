(Corrects dateline and name in signoff line)

NEW DELHI Nov 1 Burdened by a high food subsidy bill and bulging stocks, India, the world's biggest wheat producer behind China, has decided not to increase the price it will pay to local farmers for buying wheat in 2013, a government source said on Thursday.

The price the government will pay to farmers for buying the new season grain planted from October has been kept at 1,285 rupees per 100 kg (equivalent to about $239 per tonne) paid in 2012.

"The commission for agriculture costs and prices (CACP) has estimated the current cost of production of wheat at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg and the cabinet didn't decide to raise the price due to the burden of higher food subsidy and fiscal deficit. Out stocks are also huge and that is the reason the price has been kept unchanged," the source told reporters.

The commission advises the government on the purchase price of a number of crops.

On Oct. 1, wheat stocks at state-run Food Corporation of India, the main grain procurement agency, were at 43.15 million tonnes, nearly four times the target.