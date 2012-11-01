* India's wheat output has surged since 2007

* Warehouses chock-a-block with huge inventories

* Farmers do not see any major fall in 2013 output (Adds government statement in paragraph 5,9)

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 India has decided not to raise the price it will pay to buy wheat from local farmers for the first time in decades, a government source said on Thursday, as it grapples with bulging stocks and seeks to cut its high food subsidy bill.

India, one of the world's biggest producers of wheat, is also one of the biggest consumers with a population of 1.2 billion. It has been exporting stocks from government warehouses, which are overflowing after bumper harvests that were partly encouraged by generous support prices.

Maintaining the wheat support price at 1,285 rupees per 100 kg, or about $239 per tonne, for the crop year that has just started should keep exports attractive, even while inflation is just under 8 percent and costs of inputs such as fertiliser and diesel are rising.

"Keeping in mind successive record production in the past few years, huge stocks with the government and a large subsidy burden, we decided to continue with last year's price," the source told reporters.

But a government statement issued later said the "there would be further consultation" on the wheat purchase price.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram this week pledged to nearly halve the country's fiscal deficit by March 2017, apparently to avoid a credit rating downgrade. Chidambaram, known for his fiscal prudence and pro-reform steps, took charge of the ministry in August.

The Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP), which makes price recommendations to the government, had estimated production costs at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg, the source said.

The government has already raised support prices, set as a floor guaranteed to farmers, for a range of crops including increases of about 16 percent for common rice and a hike of 33 percent for soybean.

Support prices for new-season chickpeas and rapeseed also were raised to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg and 3,000 rupees per 100 kg, respectively, Thursday's government statement said.

New Delhi is trying to encourage farmers to produce more crops such as pulses and soybeans, which can help cut its need for expensive imports of edible oils.

The government bought a record 38 million tonnes of wheat in 2012 and has since been exporting through tenders by state-run trading companies to cut stocks, which were four times its target at 43.15 million tonnes on Oct. 1.

Export prices are currently around $310 per tonne on a free on board (FOB) basis.

But India's wheat output may not fall, even with the unchanged support price.

"Farmers are spending more year after year as labour, diesel and fertiliser costs have been going up and that called for a higher price, but there will not be any major fall in production," said Krishna Bir Chaudhary, president of the Bharat Krishak Samaj, a farmers' body.

"Wheat is the only major crop that farmers plant after they harvest cane, and we do not see any substantial impact on production," he said.

India, which grows only one wheat crop in a year, produced a record 93.90 million tonnes of the grain in 2012. Farmers plant wheat from October and harvests begin in March. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Baird)