NEW DELHI, March 11India's state-run MMTC Ltd
received the highest bid at $301 per tonne from the
Netherlands's Louis Dreyfus in its latest wheat export tender,
trade sources said on Monday.
MMTC last month floated the tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of
wheat for shipments by Apr. 20 from warehouses located on the
west coast as part of government's plan to cut huge stocks
before the new harvest starts arriving in April.
State-run companies such as MMTC, State Trading Corp.
and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out
wheat from overflowing government warehouses.
On March 6, PEC received the highest bid at $303 per tonne
in a similar export tender that offered wheat from government
warehouses located on the east coast.
