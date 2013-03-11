NEW DELHI, March 11India's state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $301 per tonne from the Netherlands's Louis Dreyfus in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.

MMTC last month floated the tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by Apr. 20 from warehouses located on the west coast as part of government's plan to cut huge stocks before the new harvest starts arriving in April.

State-run companies such as MMTC, State Trading Corp. and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

On March 6, PEC received the highest bid at $303 per tonne in a similar export tender that offered wheat from government warehouses located on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)