NEW DELHI, March 12 India's State Trading Corp. (STC) has received the highest bid at $305 per tonne from global trader Starcom for its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Last month, STC floated a tender offering 70,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses on the east coast for shipment between March 20 and Apr. 20.

State-run trading firms such as unlisted PEC, STC and MMTC have been regularly floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

On March 11, MMTC received the highest bid at $301 per tonne for a similar export tender for the grain from government warehouses located on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)