NEW DELHI, March 19 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 65,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment in April, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The stocks will be available from government warehouses located at Pipavav port on the west coast of the country. The bid closes on March 26.

The tender is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)