NEW DELHI, April 2 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from Dubai-based trader Emmsons Gulf for an 80,000-tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Last month, the state-run company floated a global tender offering wheat from government warehouses located at Kandla port on the east coast for shipments by May 15.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012.

India held firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat last month despite falling global prices. Traders argued this price was too high to be competitive but some had already sold on at higher levels and were bidding above this level to cover those sales. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)