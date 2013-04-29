* Invites bids from private traders for about 1 mln T
* Sets floor price of $270/T
* Traders have to bear transport and funding costs
* India has 24 mln T wheat stocks, over 90 mln T harvest
coming in
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, April 29 India's newest attempt to
boost wheat exports and cut its bulging stocks by offering
private traders the chance to buy direct from warehouses is
likely to be spurned by most traders as they baulk at the costs
of transportation and financing.
The world's No. 2 producer embarked on exports in September
2011 after a four-year ban as it sought space in stretched
warehouses for bumper harvests, but has only managed to sell
about 5 percent of what it produces in a year, partly because of
its high prices.
It is now offering 5 million tonnes to private traders such
as Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore
-- but even though global prices are rising on supply
concerns, the high cost of Indian wheat may still be a
deterrent.
State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), the central
grains procurement body, kicked off the process on Monday,
inviting bids for about 1 million tonnes in total.
Pictures of rotting sacks of wheat protected only by
tarpaulin and vulnerable to attack by rodents triggered
widespread criticism last year of the government, which has
promised to provide cheap food to its poor.
India has sold about 3.6 million tonnes of the 4.5 million
tonnes put up for sale by tender through state-run traders, with
the grain available conveniently at ports. But the cumbersome
process and a high floor price of $300 a tonne has kept sales
sluggish.
Its need to cut stocks, which were six times target at 24.2
million tonnes on April 1, is increasingly desperate as the new
wheat harvest of over 90 million tonnes rolls in.
So now the government is going direct to traders, a
different tack that it hopes will smoothen the process.
But it has set the floor price here at 14,840 rupees ($270)
a tonne for traders' bids, which compares unfavourably to global
prices that are around $280 free on board (FOB).
The government is under pressure to cut the floor prices.
But New Delhi wants to hang on to these levels as it was
offering 14,800 rupees per tonne to domestic bulk buyers. And
even at these prices, it would mean it was selling at a loss --
given purchase, storage and local levies add up to 17,990 rupees
per tonne.
Moreover, FCI wants private traders to lift stocks only from
its warehouses in the states of Punjab and Haryana, the
big-hitting wheat producers, and pick up transport costs to
ports.
Obtaining the trucks and railway wagons to carry the grains
could also prove tricky given India's creaky infrastructure but
the government has taken the view in the past that its wheat
exports should take priority.
"On top of the floor price, which in itself is a big
deterrent, we are now expected to bear the cost of bringing
wheat to ports after we buy from warehouses in Punjab and
Haryana," said a New Delhi-based grains trader.
These premium prices are likely to mean the only interest
will come from traders needing urgent cargoes or with customers
close by, where freight rates will be low.
UPFRONT PAYMENT
"The condition that private traders will have to pay high
transportation cost is like the government throwing a spanner in
its own works," said Tejinder Narang, adviser at New Delhi-based
trading company Emmsons International.
The cost of transporting wheat to east coast and west coast
ports from Punjab and Haryana states -- a distance of up to
1,100 miles, or the journey from Washington DC to Kansas City --
stands at about 1,500 rupees per tonne, traders said.
"Other than paying for transportation, we will have to make
an upfront payment the moment we buy from warehouses," said
another trader. "I can tell you that direct exports will come a
cropper."
Interest costs for at least three months will also have to
be factored in because of delivery lags to clients.
The process of exports through state-run trading companies,
where private traders do not have to transport wheat to ports,
was "relatively better", the New-Delhi based grains trader said.
In the latest tender in that process, the highest bid was
$304 per tonne for 200,000 tonnes, lifting on the west coast.
($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Muralikumar Anantharaman)