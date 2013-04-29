NEW DELHI, April 29 State-run Food Corporation of India has invited bids for lifting 949,826 tonnes of wheat from its warehouses for exports by private traders, a government statement said on Monday.

On March 7, the government said it would allow private traders to lift up to 5 million tonnes of wheat direct from its warehouses for export as pat of its efforts to trim bulging stocks, exposed to rot and rodents.

The Food Corp has set a floor price of 14,840 rupees ($270) per tonne, the statement said.

State-backed trading companies are also selling wheat for export through tenders to trim stocks at government warehouses. Government-backed companies have so far sold about 3.6 million tonnes of the permitted 4.5 million tonnes under this mechanism. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)