BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
NEW DELHI, April 29 State-run Food Corporation of India has invited bids for lifting 949,826 tonnes of wheat from its warehouses for exports by private traders, a government statement said on Monday.
On March 7, the government said it would allow private traders to lift up to 5 million tonnes of wheat direct from its warehouses for export as pat of its efforts to trim bulging stocks, exposed to rot and rodents.
The Food Corp has set a floor price of 14,840 rupees ($270) per tonne, the statement said.
State-backed trading companies are also selling wheat for export through tenders to trim stocks at government warehouses. Government-backed companies have so far sold about 3.6 million tonnes of the permitted 4.5 million tonnes under this mechanism. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 31 Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as strong manufacturing data from China coupled with a risk-happy market environment spurred interest in emerging currencies, with the Chinese yuan jumping to its highest in six-and-a-half months. The Chinese yuan shot up as trading resumed following an extended weekend, rising about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over four