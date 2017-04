NEW DELHI May 21 India's MMTC has cancelled a tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses, trade sources said on Tuesday, as the state-run company received only one bid.

Global trader Glencore quoted $268 per tonne, they said, lower than the government-set floor price of $300 a tonne.

MMTC floated the tender earlier this month, offering wheat from government warehouses in the country's east coast.

State-run companies such as MMTC, STC and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012.

On Wednesday, STC will receive bids in its two separate tenders offering 100,000 tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)