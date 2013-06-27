(Adds trade comments, details)
NEW DELHI, June 27 South Korea has bought 1
million tonnes of wheat from India's state-run traders,
government-backed Food Corporation of India (FCI) said on
Thursday, replacing its traditional feed wheat supplier,
Australia.
Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Yemen have emerged as the other top
buyers from India, which is exporting wheat from government
warehouses to reduce huge stocks which have piled up thanks to
bumper harvests since 2007.
"India wheat is going to South Korea as feed wheat because
there was not much lower quality wheat available from
Australia," said a Singapore-based trader, who did not wish to
be named, as he's not authorised to talk to reporters.
Indian feed wheat is also going to Thailand and the
Philippines, he said.
But now Asian feed wheat buyers are switching to rival Black
Sea supplies.
South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines are the top three
wheat importers in Asia.
Buyers in the region are looking to replace Indian and
Australian cargoes in the lower-end feed grain market with
cheaper supplies from the Black Sea, which will be returning to
the region after a three-year gap.
"Indian wheat is losing its share and you can see that from
the response in Indian export tenders," the Singapore-based
trader said.
In the latest wheat export tender, a state-run trader got a
single bid at $265 per tonne, lower than its floor price of $300
a tonne.
But India is still planning to free up another 2 million
tonnes of wheat for export and a decision could come on
Thursday.
Food Minister K. V. Thomas has said the government is
expected to allow another 2 million tonnes of wheat for export,
bringing the total offered through this mechanism to 6.5 million
tonnes.
State-backed traders PEC Ltd, State Trading Corp Ltd and
MMTC Ltd have sold 4.03 million tonnes of the 4.5 million
permitted, the FCI statement said.
India had offered another 5 million tonnes of wheat direct
to private traders but no deals have been done here because the
floor price of $300 per tonne is considered unattractive, given
the extra transportation costs. [ID:ID:nL3N0DC48L]
