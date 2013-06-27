(Adds trade comments, details)

NEW DELHI, June 27 South Korea has bought 1 million tonnes of wheat from India's state-run traders, government-backed Food Corporation of India (FCI) said on Thursday, replacing its traditional feed wheat supplier, Australia.

Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Yemen have emerged as the other top buyers from India, which is exporting wheat from government warehouses to reduce huge stocks which have piled up thanks to bumper harvests since 2007.

"India wheat is going to South Korea as feed wheat because there was not much lower quality wheat available from Australia," said a Singapore-based trader, who did not wish to be named, as he's not authorised to talk to reporters.

Indian feed wheat is also going to Thailand and the Philippines, he said.

But now Asian feed wheat buyers are switching to rival Black Sea supplies.

South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines are the top three wheat importers in Asia.

Buyers in the region are looking to replace Indian and Australian cargoes in the lower-end feed grain market with cheaper supplies from the Black Sea, which will be returning to the region after a three-year gap.

"Indian wheat is losing its share and you can see that from the response in Indian export tenders," the Singapore-based trader said.

In the latest wheat export tender, a state-run trader got a single bid at $265 per tonne, lower than its floor price of $300 a tonne.

But India is still planning to free up another 2 million tonnes of wheat for export and a decision could come on Thursday.

Food Minister K. V. Thomas has said the government is expected to allow another 2 million tonnes of wheat for export, bringing the total offered through this mechanism to 6.5 million tonnes.

State-backed traders PEC Ltd, State Trading Corp Ltd and MMTC Ltd have sold 4.03 million tonnes of the 4.5 million permitted, the FCI statement said.

India had offered another 5 million tonnes of wheat direct to private traders but no deals have been done here because the floor price of $300 per tonne is considered unattractive, given the extra transportation costs. [ID:ID:nL3N0DC48L] (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE and Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL; Editing by Jason Neely)