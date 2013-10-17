(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI Oct 17 India will pay at least 1.67 percent more to its farmers for rapeseed in 2014, the smallest increase in three years, even as a good monsoon is set to boost local output this year.

Asia's third-largest economy, which sets minimum support prices based on likely demand and supply, cost of production and other such factors, would pay 3,050 rupees ($49) per 100 kg of rapeseed, a federal minister said on Thursday.

This is the lowest percentage rise since 2011 and comes after ample monsoon rains have led to good soil moisture this year, raising prospects for higher output of winter-sown crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

The Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices, under the farm ministry, said in a report last year there was a major deficit of edible oils and that there should be incentives for rapeseed cultivation to lower the country's import bill.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, on Thursday also raised the price the government would pay to farmers for next year's wheat to 1,400 rupees ($22.63) per 100 kg, up from 1,350 rupees a year earlier, the minister said.

India sets a price to buy grains from local farmers to build reserves for running its huge food welfare plan for the poor and to protect growers from having to sell at a loss.

Increases in the purchase price every year has led to bumper harvests since 2007, boosting stocks at government warehouses, which are now overflowing, with extra grains stored under tarpaulin sheets.

To get rid of extra stocks, the government has so far exported nearly 4.5 million tonnes from warehouses and could cut the floor price of $300 a tonne for exports of another 2 million tonnes.

Because of massive stocks at its warehouses, the government has been conservative in raising the wheat purchase price for the past two years. ($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees)