NEW DELHI Oct 30 India has finally cut the
floor price for exports of wheat from government warehouses by
13 percent, a government source said on Wednesday, to help boost
stalled shipments from the world's second-biggest producer of
the grain.
Higher supplies from India, struggling with massive stocks
of the staple, could dampen benchmark prices in Chicago
which have just bounced back from a near one-month low hit in
the previous session.
With the minimum price the government will sell at cut to
$260 a tonne plus taxes, traders and analysts now believe Indian
wheat will be competitive with rival supplies from the Black Sea
region that had elbowed out New Delhi.
"It has been decided to reduce the floor export price for
wheat to $260 per tonne," a government source told reporters
after a cabinet meeting.
The government managed to sell nearly 4.5 million tonnes of
wheat -- about 5 percent of annual output -- earlier this year
but since then all bids in state tenders have been below a $300
per tonne minimum price.
