NEW DELHI Jan 15 India is set for a record in wheat output in 2014, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, with the harvest likely to be over 100 million tonnes in the world's second biggest producer of the grain.

"In all probability, we will have the highest production of wheat in this season," he told reporters. "We will cross 100 million tonnes," he added.

India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, harvested 92.46 million tonnes in 2012/13. Its current record level was achieved in 2011/12 at 94.88 million tonnes.

Pawar also said the Indian government could consider giving incentives for production of raw sugar on Thursday.

