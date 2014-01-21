BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Jan 21 India's state-run trader MMTC has tendered to export 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Pipavav port on the west coast for shipments between Feb. 10 and March 10, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The last date for submission of bids is Feb. 3.
Indian state-backed trading companies, including MMTC, STC and PEC are floating global tenders to export wheat from government warehouses to cut down huge stocks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
