SINGAPORE, March 13 India is planning to issue tenders to export up to 500,000 tonnes of wheat within one month, a state-run trading company official said on Thursday, encouraged by higher global prices and expectations of tighter supplies from Ukraine.

U.S. wheat futures climbed to a four-and-half month high on Thursday, adding more than 7 percent in three sessions on uncertainty over grain shipments from Ukraine as the political crisis there comes no closer to resolution.

"The government allowed us to sell two million tonnes and we have already done 1.5 million tonnes," said the official, who declined to be identified.

"There are plans to issue tenders for the balance 500,000 tonnes before mid-April as prices are attractive now."

Private traders are also aggressively marketing Indian wheat, with exports in the second quarter seen hitting one million tonnes, said traders on the sidelines of a grains conference in Singapore. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)