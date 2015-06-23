* Imports of high-protein wheat may touch 1 mln tonnes
* France and Russia could sell wheat to India
* India may have to draw from stocks if monsoon fails
(Updates with drought potential and implications)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, June 23 Indian flour millers and
global trading companies have sewn up deals to import 500,000
tonnes of premium Australian wheat since March, trade sources
said, the biggest such purchases in more than a decade despite
surplus stocks at home.
Concerns that untimely rains in February and March would cut
wheat output, especially of high-protein varieties used to make
pizzas and pasta, first drove millers in India's southern ports
to place the orders.
Attractive prices then prompted traders such as Cargill
, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore to
follow, said three sources directly involved in the deals.
The traders and millers could import a further 500,000
tonnes from France and Russia, where harvests are around the
corner. The deals could push up benchmark prices that have
already jumped on recent concerns about crop quality in the
United States.
"There are strong chances French and Russian wheat will find
their way to India because of attractive prices ... and if the
euro goes down, I expect more French wheat coming to India," one
source said.
Almost half of the quantity contracted so far -- bought at
$255 to $275 a tonne -- has reached India and the rest is
scheduled for July delivery, said the sources, who declined to
be identified because they are not allowed to discuss
trade-sensitive issues publicly.
Although rains and hailstorms wilted the Indian wheat crop,
the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain
has large stockpiles accumulated after eight straight years of
bumper harvests.
MONSOON CONCERNS
But the government is likely to draw heavily from its
warehouses this year if monsoon rains, critical for farm
irrigation, turn out to be deficient, thereby fueling food
inflation. India's weather office has cut this year's monsoon
forecast to 88 percent of a long-term average, raising fears of
the first drought in six years.
Industry and government officials estimate this year's wheat
output at about 90 million tonnes, nearly 5 percent lower than
the 2014 harvest but still exceeding domestic demand of about 72
million tonnes.
Since wheat is largely grown in India's central and northern
plains, flour millers from southern states, hemmed in by the
Indian Ocean, sometimes find it attractive to import
high-protein grades from Australia.
But this year's unusually large volumes have surprised some.
"Other than large amounts of wheat that we're importing, we
see two other significant changes," said one of the sources.
"Perhaps for the first time, some imports are taking place in
vessels and perhaps for the first time millers will end up
buying French and Russian wheat as well."
At about $185 to $190 a tonne on a free-on-board basis,
French and Russian wheat is attractive for India, another source
said.
High-protein wheat in India costs more than $300 a tonne and
imports could ebb if prices fall to about $283, the sources
said.
Russian wheat, however, could fall short of India's quality
requirements despite a higher protein content than French wheat,
said Tajinder Narang, a New Delhi-based trade analyst.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Goodman)