NEW DELHI Feb 9 Food Corp of India is
expected to buy a record 35 million tonnes of rice from farmers
in the current marketing year that began on Oct. 1, up from 34
million tonnes in the previous year, its chairman said on
Thursday.
"Given the current trend of procurement, we expect to buy 35
million tonnes," Siraj Hussain told reporters.
FCI, a state-run procurement agency, buys wheat and rice
from farmers to run government-sponsored welfare schemes and
maintain emergency stocks. It also procures grains to protect
farmers from distress sales.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)