NEW DELHI Feb 9 Food Corp of India is expected to buy a record 35 million tonnes of rice from farmers in the current marketing year that began on Oct. 1, up from 34 million tonnes in the previous year, its chairman said on Thursday.

"Given the current trend of procurement, we expect to buy 35 million tonnes," Siraj Hussain told reporters.

FCI, a state-run procurement agency, buys wheat and rice from farmers to run government-sponsored welfare schemes and maintain emergency stocks. It also procures grains to protect farmers from distress sales. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)