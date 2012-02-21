NEW DELHI Feb 21 The Indian government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year from April 1, a food ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The buying target is 12.7 percent higher than 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12 as the world's second biggest producer is set to produce a record harvest in 2012.

Last week, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the country's wheat output would cross the current official forecast of a record 88.31 million tonnes on favourable weather conditions.

India harvested a record 86.87 million tonnes of the grain in 2011.

In India, the wheat crop is planted during October-November and harvested in March-April.

Food Corp. Of India (FCI), a state-run procurement agency, buys wheat and rice to run government-sponsored welfare schemes and maintains emergency stocks.

FCI also buys grains to protect farmers from distress sales.

Last year, the Indian government announced it would pay 10 percent higher price to farmers for the wheat harvest in 2012 and has raised the minimum purchase price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kilogrammes (about $258 per tonne). (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Harish Nambiar)