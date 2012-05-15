MUMBAI May 15 Indian wheat futures are expected
to fall this week and could hit a new contract low on a rise in
supplies due to a record harvest for the second straight year.
Comparatively higher prices of Indian wheat in the
international markets are also keeping export demand low.
"India has surplus crop for the second straight year, and is
not able to export. We expect further decline in prices," said
Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
Wheat prices could fall by up to 30-35 rupees per 100 kg
this week and may hit a new contract low of around 1,120 rupees
per 100 kg, Hudani said.
On Tuesday, the most active wheat for June delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
closed down 1.7 percent at 1,155 rupees per 100 kg after hitting
a contract low at 1,152 rupees per 100 kg.
Concerns that government agencies will buy smaller
quantities due to higher stocks also hurt appetite.
India's May 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were
38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target of
4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government
sources said on Monday.
India is considering selling wheat to states in Africa, the
Middle East and neighbours such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, its
food minister said, to cut its huge stocks as lower global
prices deter exports and keep the domestic market in
surplus.
India is expected to produce a record 90.23 million tonnes
of wheat in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar
said.
The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes
produced in the previous year. India, the world's second biggest
producer, consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)