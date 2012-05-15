MUMBAI May 15 Indian wheat futures are expected to fall this week and could hit a new contract low on a rise in supplies due to a record harvest for the second straight year.

Comparatively higher prices of Indian wheat in the international markets are also keeping export demand low.

"India has surplus crop for the second straight year, and is not able to export. We expect further decline in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

Wheat prices could fall by up to 30-35 rupees per 100 kg this week and may hit a new contract low of around 1,120 rupees per 100 kg, Hudani said.

On Tuesday, the most active wheat for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.7 percent at 1,155 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 1,152 rupees per 100 kg.

Concerns that government agencies will buy smaller quantities due to higher stocks also hurt appetite.

India's May 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said on Monday.

India is considering selling wheat to states in Africa, the Middle East and neighbours such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, its food minister said, to cut its huge stocks as lower global prices deter exports and keep the domestic market in surplus.

India is expected to produce a record 90.23 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year. India, the world's second biggest producer, consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)