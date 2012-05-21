NEW DELHI May 21 Indian ministers are likely to meet this week to decide whether to export wheat from bulging government stocks to countries such as Iran, a government source on Monday.

The ministers will also discuss the need to give incentives to exports due to lower global prices, the source said.

Last week, a government source had said India was considering wheat exports to Iran as New Delhi hoped to boost sales to the sanctions-hit nation to help settle part of its oil imports bill via a bilateral mechanism.

Iran has not bought Indian wheat in more than a decade over quality issues, while other buyers have not raised issues over quality.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses on May 1 were 38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)