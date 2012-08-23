BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Aug 23 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has imposed a 10 percent special margin on long positions of wheat futures effective Saturday, it said in a statement on Thursday, as part of efforts to check volatility.
The key September contract has risen more than 31 percent since July. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company