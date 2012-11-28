SINGAPORE Nov 28 Exports of wheat by India, the
world's second-largest producer, could reach 3 million tonnes
from government stocks in 2013, an official of a state-run
trading firm said on Wednesday, adding that the country had sold
1 million tonnes since April.
Traders expect wheat shipments from India to rise on a
potent combination of dry weather in the United States and
drought in the Black Sea region.
"Initially the government has set a limit of 2 million
tonnes for wheat exports, but I think the exports will continue
to go much higher," an official of a state-run trading company
told reporters at an industry conference in Singapore.
"We should easily be able to contract up to 3 million tonnes
in 2013, as there is strong demand and supplies from the Black
Sea region have slowed," said the official, who declined to be
named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
India looks likely to harvest a bumper crop of wheat in
2013, its sixth in a row to exceed demand, after late monsoon
rains replenished soil moisture, strengthening prospects for
exports for a second year.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Writing by Clarence Fernandez;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)