NEW DELHI Dec 12 India will decide by the end of December whether to allow an extra 2.5 million tonnes of wheat exports, Food Secretary Sudhir Kumar told reporters on Wednesday. India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, has allowed 2 million tonnes of overseas sales so far this year from government warehouses as part of a strategy to cut huge stocks built due to successive bumper harvests.

Food Minister K. V. Thomas said India could supply wheat to Iran and its grain did not face any quality issues.

India and Iran have been discussing exports of wheat for about a year but quality issues have held back any deal.

Iran has not bought Indian wheat since the mid-1990s because of concerns about Karnal bunt, a fungal disease.

