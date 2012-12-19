NEW DELHI Dec 19 India's government-owned State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments between Jan. 21 to March 5, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The last date for bids is Jan. 10, 2013, the statement said.

Indian state-run trading companies have been regularly issuing export tenders in past months to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)