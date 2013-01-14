(Repeats story with no changes to text)
* Indian supplies come as relief for wheat importers
* May sell record 6 mln T as stocks 4 times the target
* Africa, Middle East top destinations for Indian wheat
* Stocks to mount as Food Corp may need to buy 40 mln T
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Naveen Thukral
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 14 India is poised to
triple wheat exports this year to a higher-than-expected, record
6 million tonnes, helping plug a shortfall in lower-quality
grain supplies and keep a lid on global prices.
Five years of bumper harvests have created unruly, large
stockpiles of wheat in India at a time when Australia and
Russia, the world's second and third largest exporters, face
shrinking production due to adverse weather.
The amount India is set to export is paltry in a global
trade of nearly 140 million tonnes, but it will fulfil the needs
of the biggest buyers of lower-quality wheat in the Middle East
and Africa as global supplies ease.
"The magnitude of Indian exports is not going to be enough
to change the global trade balance but certainly what it means
is that it frees up availability of lower quality wheat," said
Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, commodities analyst at Barclays Capital
in London.
"We don't have those massive amounts of lower quality wheat
that we had last year," she told Reuters. In 2012, Indian wheat
exports stood at 2 million tonnes.
Larger exports from India will help cap a rally in the
benchmark Chicago wheat market which jumped 1.4 percent on
Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged U.S.
inventories at a four-year low of 716 million bushels at the end
of the crop marketing year. The United States is the world's
biggest wheat exporter.
Global wheat supplies are likely to tighten further with the
United States declaring much of the central and southern wheat
belt a disaster area last week due to persistent drought.
Farmers face dismal prospects for the spring and summer due to
the drought and lower-than-expected plantings, analysts say.
Wheat ended 2012 as the best performing commodity, gaining
19.2 percent among the 19 commodities in the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index as the market was buoyed
by lower production in Australia and the Black Sea region.
India's record crop coincides with a decline in shipments
from its main rivals for lower-quality wheat. Prices are also at
least $20 cheaper per tonne than similar Australian grain.
Australia produced a record crop at the end of 2011 but
untimely rains reduced the quality. A year later, wheat
production fell by more than a quarter due to dry weather and
drought is also expected to halve Russia's wheat exports this
year to 10.5 million tonnes.
BURDENSOME STOCKS
India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, usually
consumes most of its crop, but a government intervention scheme
and favourable weather have boosted production, and surpluses.
Last year, wheat production rose to an all-time high of
93.90 million tonnes while consumption stayed the same at around
76 million tonnes a year.
This year, the crop is expected to be even bigger, creating
yet another headache for the state-procurement agency, the Food
Corp. of India, which has resorted to storing wheat in open
fields under tarpaulin as silo space has run out.
The government, grappling with wheat stocks of 34.4 million
tonnes, or four-times bigger than the official target, also
needs to make way for the record 40 million tonnes of wheat it
is expected to buy from local farmers. Those purchases will
start arriving in less than two months.
"The cold wave in north India has been a boon for wheat and
in all probability we will have a better crop than last year,"
Indu Sharma, chief of the state-run Directorate of Wheat
Research, told Reuters.
"We'll have to keep an eye on February and March weather but
the planting got off on a good note in October when rains led to
higher soil moisture. The crop conditions have only been
improving since then."
Traders sold an above-average 200,000-250,000 tonnes of
wheat in December, indicating rising demand. Indian wheat is
quoted at around $340-$345 a tonne, including cost and freight
into the Middle East, and at a discount to Australian supplies.
The USDA, in its global supplies report, raised on Friday
its estimate for Indian exports to 8 million tonnes in the year
to June 2013 from 7.5 million tonnes.
Traders, however, say port congestion and a shortage of
railway carriages will limit exports at around the 6 million
tonne mark.
"They have the stocks and they can do much more than 6
million tonnes," said a Singapore-based trader whose company is
currently doing brisk business in Indian wheat. "But there are
constraints on the logistics front."
