NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's state-run State Trading Corp. has issued a tender to export 200,000 tonnes of wheat, a company statement said on Tuesday.

Tender deadline is Mar. 20 and the wheat is for shipment from the port of Mundra in western India.

The government is exporting wheat from its warehouses to cut bulging stocks after bumper harvest since 2007 swell supplies.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Nidhi Verma)