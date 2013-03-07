NEW DELHI, March 7 India has set up a panel of senior ministers to consider allowing extra wheat exports, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday.

"A separate committee has been formed to look into this aspect," Thomas told reporters responding to a question whether the cabinet had allowed additional wheat exports.

The panel of ministers would meet later on Thursday, a government source said.

If ministers agree to permit an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat exports, as government sources told Reuters on Tuesday, shipments will more than double.

The government will have to ensure shortages of rail cars and clogged ports do not hobble exports before June when global supply is boosted by the arrival of Black Sea wheat.

India's wheat harvest will gather momentum in April and farmers are expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes, the sixth straight year of output surpassing domestic demand of about 76 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)