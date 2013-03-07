NEW DELHI, March 7 India has allowed an extra 5
million tonnes of wheat exports from government warehouses,
Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Thursday, doubling volumes
to a record high, as part of efforts to avoid stocks rotting and
make room for the new harvest.
The world's second-biggest producer has massive stocks after
bumper harvests and will push its shipments before June, when
global prices are likely to plummet with the arrival of Black
Sea wheat.
But shifting such huge volumes in India -- a third of what
top exporter the United States ships in a year -- will put a big
strain on rail and port capacity and hit private exports, so the
government will prioritise its own shipments.
India has huge stocks of grains, which are supplied cheaply
to the poor, but lacks sufficient weatherproof storage.
The wheat harvest will gather momentum in April and farmers
are expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes, the sixth straight
year of output surpassing domestic demand of about 76 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)