By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI, March 8
NEW DELHI, March 8 India's latest offer of more
wheat for export is priced below government costs to source and
handle the grain, but is still too steep for international
buyers, leaving the possibility of extra sales to local bulk
buyers.
The world's second-biggest wheat producer on Thursday
allowed private traders to export up to 5 million tonnes of
wheat from government warehouses but set a floor price of 14,800
rupees per tonne ($272) plus taxes.
The government's cost of buying wheat from domestic farmers,
plus local levies, transporting the grain to warehouses and
storage totals 17,690 rupees per tonne, a government official
said -- 2,890 rupees a tonne higher than Thursday's offer price.
But even so, private traders such as Cargill Inc,
Louis Dreyfus and Glencore will find the
floor price too steep to lift government stocks for exports.
"Even if I agree with government's ultra-conservative
freight estimates and local taxes, the floor price will
translate to at least $300-$305 a tonne, while I can buy from
the open market at $290," said a New Delhi-based trader at the
Indian unit of a global trading company.
"Take it from me, the response from private traders will be
tepid. Why should I buy government stocks at a higher price? It
doesn't make any commercial sense," he said.
The 14,800 rupees price was first offered by the government
in November 2012 to local biscuit makers and flour millers when
it freed up 6.5 million tonnes for them as a means to cut stocks
at its overflowing granaries.
"When we are giving wheat to our bulk buyers at 14,800
rupees, which itself is lower than the cost we incur on buying
and storing, why should we subsidise foreign buyers as well?"
asked a government official involved in policy making.
Biscuit makers and flour millers have so far lifted about 4
million tonnes of the 6.5 million tonnes offered to them. Buying
is done through tenders from the state-run Food Corporation of
India which can take time to process.
Tenders have also been used to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
wheat that the government allowed for exports in 2012.
State-backed companies have sold about 3 million tonnes so far.
If private traders continue to disagree and do not lift
stocks for exports, the government retains other options.
"There will be some interest by private traders and even if
there's no interest, we have other means of liquidating stocks.
We can offer more to bulk buyers and allow more for exports by
our own government agencies," the official said.
Traders were also concerned that a shortage of rail cars and
port bottlenecks could delay cargoes.
The government is keen to expedite shipments and will write
to port authorities to give priority to wheat cargoes and
request the railways to offer extra cars, the official said.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Keiron Henderson)