* Cabinet approves fresh exports at floor price of $300/T

* High floor price, weak global demand may weigh on exports-traders (Recasts; adds trade comment, details)

By Nigam Prusty and Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Aug 8 India has allowed an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat exports via state-run trading firms with a floor price of $300 a tonne, a level private traders believe is too high to help the government boost shipments to cut down huge stocks of the grain.

Any additional exports by the world's biggest wheat producer behind China could further dampen global prices, which are hovering near one-year lows due to weak global demand.

Bumper harvests of wheat since 2007 have built up massive stocks, forcing the Indian government to store grains in open fields and exposing grain to rains and rodents. Government wheat stocks were at 40.4 million tonnes as of Aug. 1, more than double the government's target.

The federal cabinet approved on Thursday the extra quantity through State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC, a government statement said, adding the companies can sell the new tranche through tenders by end-March next year.

Food Minister K. V. Thomas said in June an additional 2 million tonnes of exports could be allowed.

But traders believe the government decision to retain the floor price at $300 a tonne, higher than rival supplies from Russia and Ukraine, will make it difficult to boost shipments.

"Fixing the floor price again at $300 a tonne is not realistic as Indian wheat prices are now quoting at around $285 per tonne on FoB (free on board) basis against $242 a tonne for Black Sea wheat," said a Mumbai-based trader with the Indian unit of an international trading firm.

The three state-run companies, which will float tenders for 2 million tonnes of wheat exports, were last year given permission to export 4.5 million tonnes by the end of June 2013 at a floor price of $300 a tonne.

They have sold almost the entire quantity, with 100,000 tonnes offered in the last round of tenders.

(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Keiron Henderson)