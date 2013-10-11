SINGAPORE Oct 11 India has sold 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat to a mill in the United Arab Emirates, striking its first export deal since late August, two traders said on Friday.

Indian wheat with 12 percent protein was sold at $285 a tonne, free on board, and with up to 13 percent protein was traded at $315 a tonne. The cargo is scheduled to be shipped in November. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)