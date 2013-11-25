NEW DELHI Nov 25 India's government-backed trader PEC Ltd issued a global tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31, a company statement showed on Monday.

The stocks would be available at Krishnapatnam port, on India's east coast, and the deadline for submission of bids is Dec. 16, the statement said.

On Nov. 21, another state trader, MMTC Ltd , issued a tender to export 55,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Dec. 22 and Jan. 25.

Export tenders are part of India's move to sell 2 million tonnes of wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

The government has cut its floor price by $40 per tonne to $260 to boost shipments. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)