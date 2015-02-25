NEW DELHI Feb 25 India's wheat production prospects in 2015 appeared to be better than last year's on favourable weather conditions, a top farm ministry official said on Wednesday.

"So far, the crop health and overall prospects look better than last year, but we are watching any rise in temperature," Farm Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said.

A bumper wheat harvest would encourage the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to continue with the policy of unrestricted export of the grain.

Last week, the farm ministry's initial estimate put this year's wheat production at 95.76 million tonnes against 95.85 million tonnes in 2014.

