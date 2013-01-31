NEW DELHI Jan 31 India is considering allowing
additional wheat exports to cut huge stocks at government
warehouses and make room for the new season's harvest, Food
Minister K. V. Thomas said on Thursday.
After lifting a four-year-old ban on wheat exports by
private traders in 2011, last year the government approved 4.5
million tonnes of exports from its overflowing warehouses, and
more than 2 million tonnes of this total has yet to be shipped.
Approval of yet more exports by India, the world's biggest
wheat producer behind China, will help buyers in the Middle East
and Africa as leading suppliers Russia and Australia are facing
falling output.
"We are considering some more exports. That is the best way
to lower your huge surplus stocks when world prices are good,"
Thomas told Reuters.
Separately, Thomas said the government would prefer to wait
until end-February to get a clear idea about the 2012/13 season
sugar output before conceding to industry's demand to raise
import tax.
(Reporting by Jo Winterbottom and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by
Anthony Barker)