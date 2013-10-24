NEW DELHI Oct 24 India's cabinet will soon
consider cutting the floor price for wheat exports by 13
percent, two government sources said on Thursday, potentially
boosting supplies from the world's second-biggest producer and
easing benchmark prices in Chicago.
"After an inter-ministerial consultation, a note is being
prepared to help the cabinet take up the issue of lowering the
price to $260 a tonne," said a government source involved in the
process.
Another source confirmed the move.
No date has been fixed for the next cabinet meeting, which
would be the final step for a cut in wheat export prices.
Consensus between ministries usually means the cabinet will
approve at this stage, although new hurdles can emerge.
Cabinet meetings are usually on Thursdays but it was not
held this week because Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was
travelling back from China.
Reuters reported on Oct. 15 that the government might soon
cut the floor price for exports of wheat from state-run
warehouses, overflowing with stocks after bumper harvests since
2007.
Stocks will surge further as farmers are poised to harvest a
bumper winter crop after above average monsoon rains raised soil
moisture levels and replenished reservoirs.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and; Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing
by Jo Winterbottom and David Evans)