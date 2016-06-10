A farmer standing on a plastic drum winnows wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

PUNE, India India's wheat imports could surge to a decade high in 2016/17, forcing the country to look at cutting import taxes after back to back droughts has reduced output amid rising demand, a leading consumer products company said on Friday.

India may import 5 million tonnes of wheat in 2016/17, while the country's output of the grain could decline by an annual 2.3 percent to about 85 million tonnes, said S. Sivakumar, group head of agri and IT businesses at ITC Ltd.

ITC, a diversified multi-billion dollar group, is one of India's top agri businesses and a leading private wheat buyer.

At 5 million tonnes, India's wheat imports would be the highest since 6.7 million tonnes arrived in 2006/07 and way above 500,000 tonnes of last year, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows.

Higher than expected wheat imports by India, the world's second largest producer and consumer of the grain, could boost benchmark wheat prices. India had set a targets to produce 94 million tonnes this year.

Traders said that with the likely shortfall in output the government's procurement for supplies to the public distribution system and buffer stocks had fallen below targets this year.

The USDA says India's wheat stocks will drop to 17.2 million tonnes in 2015/16 from a record 24.2 million two years ago.

Wheat procurement by government-run agencies is about 23 million tonnes so far against 28 million tonnes a year ago.

Indian millers have signed deals to import at least 500,000 tonnes of French wheat this year for shipment between July and September, trade sources told Reuters in May.

"If government agencies like State Trading Corp and MMTC Ltd start imports, then total imports would be much higher. Private players alone can't import huge quantities," said B. K. Anand, head of grains and oilseeds at Cargill India.

Last year India agreed for a 5.2 percent rise in price it pays for buying wheat from farmers.

India levies a 25 percent import tax on wheat.

"At some point the government has to take a call on the import duty. The government has taken care of farmers by raising support price. Now it's time to think about consumers," said Sivakumar.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)